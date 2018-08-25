Tyrone boxer certain of at least a bronze in World Youth Boxing Championships

Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher is guaranteed at least bronze at the AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships in Hungary.

The Irish light-fly beat Brazil’s Rafael Bianchi on a unanimous decision in the quarter-finals this afternoon to secure Ireland’s first medal of the tournament in Budapest.

Gallagher, from Newtownstewart, was well on top throughout and won with the judges scoring 30-26,30-26,30-27,30-27,30-27 in his favour.

Earlier this year the Two Castles Club boxer won a European bronze medal.

Photo: Irish Amateur Boxing Association