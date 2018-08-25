Preview: Junior and intermediate soccer seasons get underway in Donegal

The junior and intermediate soccer season is upon us again in Donegal.

The Donegal Junior League kicks off this weekend with the Brian McCormick Sports Cup area games.

In the Inishowen League, the first competition is the Inishowen League Cup.

And the Ulster Senior League clubs are in action from Wednesday in the USL League Cup.

To discuss the leagues, the Oscar Traynor Cup, youth soccer and facilities amongst otehr subjects, Chris Ashmore was joined in studio by Anthony Gorman, first team coach with Letterkenny Rovers of the Ulster Senior League (and Head Youth Coach) and Raymond Shiels, Managers of the Donegal League Oscar Traynor team…