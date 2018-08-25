People travelling to Papal events urged to allow extra journey time

People making the journey from Donegal to see the Pope this weekend are being advised to heed advice from authorities.

With 45,000 people set to travel to Knock Shrine to see the Pontiff on his two day visit to Ireland, people are urged to allow extra time for their journeys with road closures in place.

Tickets for all three events this weekend are sold out so people are being asked not to travel to Croke Park, Knock or the Phoenix Park if they do not have a ticket.

Those travelling to the mass in Phoenix Park can avail of free public transport in the Greater Dublin Area by presenting their ticket and Gardai are urging all attending the Mass to enter and leave via the COLOUR coded route as outlined as on their tickets.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis is due to arrive at Ireland West Airport at 9:20am tomorrow morning from where he will depart for Knock Shrine.

To accommodate this, the centre of Knock Village will be closed from 6pm this evening and the N17 will also be closed from midnight until at least 6pm tomorrow evening between Charlestown and Claremorris.

Ireland West Airport is advising passengers and those collecting passengers to allow extra time for their journey.

People are advised to disregard Sat-Nav instructions and follow diversion signs instead.