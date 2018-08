Former Derry City player Michael Duffy has emerged as a key figure in Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk side.

The exciting midfielder played his part in the Lilywhites 2-0 FAI Senior Cup win over Finn Harps at Oriel Park as they booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Duffy is clearly enjoying his time with the Louth club and is hopeful that they will be celebrating come the end of the season.