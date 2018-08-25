Concerns Burtonport Post Office facing closure

Burtonport Post Office is feared to be the latest post office facing closure in Donegal.

Earlier this month, a list containing 13 potential post offices set for closure was circulated however, Burtonport post office was not listed.

An Post says it will release a full list of closures and further details at the end of this month.

Its part of an agreed protocol between An Post and the IPU which offers exit packages to postmasters or postmistresses.

However, the agreement means a new management structure will not be put in place, and the post office will close.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the lack of investment in rural Ireland is having a devastating effect on communities: