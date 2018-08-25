A5 could be further delayed due to Stormont deadlock

There are more fears the A5 could be further delayed unless the political deadlock at Stormont ends.

In correspondence from Permanent Secretary, Peter May told West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan that the Mallusk Incinerator case ruling has implications for other cases including the A5 Western Transport Corridor as it clearly states decisions normally taken by Ministers cannot be made by civil servants.

Mr McCrossan says this ‘life-saving’ project may be shelved permanently if immediate action is not taken: