Trial of man involved in high speed Garda chase continues

A police officer has told the trial of a man accused of planting a bomb under an off duty PSNI colleague’s car how he had to “step off the road” from two speeding cars he was trying to stop.

The officer was giving evidence at Belfast Crown Court where Sean McVeigh (37), of Victoria Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh, is on trial and denies the attempted murder of a police officer at his home in Derry on June 18, 2015.

He also denies possession of the under vehicle improvised explosive device.

The trial has already heard that McVeigh and two other men were arrested by Gardai outside Killgordon after a high speed chase in a black Volkswagen Passat car on the same date.

At the hearing yesterday, the police witness said that in the early hours of June 18 2015 he was asked to go to the Foyle Bridge and set up a checkpoint and while doing so, he said he could see the headlights of a car approaching from the Waterside area of Derry.

The constable said whiel he stepped onto the road in attempt to stop the vehicles, he realised that they were travelling at a really excessive speeds soe he stepped off the road again.

He also said the cars made no attempt to slow down.

The Constable told the court that one of the cars was a “saloon type vehicle with a southern registration with the driver wearing a hat, while the other car also had a southern registration

Defence barrister Dessie Hutton asked: “If you where were you say you where, how were you able to see what you say you saw?” The officer replied from the witness box: “I watched the vehicles and where they went.” The trial continues.