Two Donegal players have been named in the Republic of Ireland’s Women’s National Team squad to face Northern Ireland in their World Cup Qualifier next Friday.

Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett have both been selected in the 18 player squad that will play in Tallaght Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland side can no longer qualify for the World Cup, but they started the campaign with a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland and will look to finish the campaign strong with a repeat of that victory.