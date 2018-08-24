Paddy Tally takes charge at Down

Paddy Tally is the new Down senior football manager.

It’s the Tyrone native’s first spell as a senior intercounty manager, but Tally has been part of several successful intercounty panels.

He was on the backroom team for the Tyrone footballers when they won their first All-Ireland title in 2003, as well as helping out with Down when they reached the decider in 2010.

More recently, Tally has worked under Kevin Walsh with the Galway footballers.

He also managed St Mary’s University College to the 2017 Sigerson Cup