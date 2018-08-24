Harps exit Cup – Olllie Horgan & Georgie Kelly Reaction

Finn Harps lost 2-0 to Dundalk in the last sixteen of the FAI Cup on Friday Night.

Goals from Ronan Murrray (penalty) and Inishowen man Georgie Kelly secured a place in the quarter finals for the Premier Division leaders.

Ollie Horgan was sent to the stands late in the game for questioning a penalty decision.

After the match Chris Ashmore spoke with the Harps boss…

Georgie Kelly scored his fifth goal of the year against Harps. While playing for UCD in the First Division he bagged four and scored his first for Dundalk since his move in the summer.

He was relived to open his account at Oriel Park…