Gardai in Donegal warn of Microsoft scam

Gardai in Donegal say they have received notification of a Microsoft scam doing the rounds.

They say scammers pretending to be from Microsoft are ringing landlines, saying there is a fault in the computer and urging the caller to install/ download software.

Gardai say, following the scammers instructions will either damage the computer or take personal information from it.

They are advising people to hang up and under no circumstances download any software.

People are advised that it you think there may be an issue with your computer take it to a reliable store to be checked.