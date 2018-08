Sinn Fein are calling for an increase to the minimum wage to 10-Euro-50 per hour to tackle income inequality.

It comes after the party received figures from the Revenue Commissioner revealing 10-thousand of the highest earning citizens took home 5-point-6 billion euro between them in 2016.

The current minimum wage is 9-Euro-60 an hour but Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s not enough to live on: