Donegal and Cork make one change each for Saturday Semi Final

Donegal and Cork have named their teams for Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Donegal Captain Karen Guthrie is back in the starting line up having recovered from a glut muscle injury.

Anna Maria McGlynn moves to wing back with Emer Gallagher dropping to the bench.

Cork have also made one change with fit-again Hannah Looney coming at midfield to replace Daire Kiely.

Donegal v Cork in the All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland from 2.30pm with Oisin Kelly and Maureen O’Donnell in association with Sister Sara’s Letterkenny – Serving food you’ll love to 9pm daily.

Donegal team:

1 Laura Gallagher Glenswilly

2 Treasa Doherty Carndonagh

3 Nicole McLaughlin Termon

4 Deirdre Foley Carndonagh

5 Therese McCafferty Termon

6 Ciara Hegarty Moville

7 Anna Marie McGlynn Glenfin

8 Katy Herron Glenfin

9 Aoife McDonnell N.Conaill

10 Karen Guthrie Glenfin

11 Niamh Hegarty Moville

12 Sarah Jane McDonald Moville

13 Geraldine McLaughlin Termon

14 Yvonne Bonner Glenfin

15 Eilish Ward St Nauks

Cork team:

1 Martina O’Brien Clonakilty

2 Eimear Meaney Mourneabbey

3 Roisin Phelan Aghada

4 Melissa Duggan Dohenys

5 Maire O’Callaghan Mourneabbey

6 Shauna Kelly Araglen Desmonds Bui

7 Emma Spillane Bantry Blues

8 Ashling Hutchings Fermoy

9 Hannah Looney Aghada

10 Ciara O’Sullivan Mourneabbey

11 Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s

12 Eimear Scally Eire Og

13 Áine O’Sullivan Beara

14 Doireann O’Sullivan Mourneabbey

15 Orla Finn Kinsale