There are calls for Translink to remove barriers for people with a disability in rural communities across West Tyrone.

Translink’s current policy is that service users who require a lowered bus must notify the board 24 hours prior to travel and 48 hours if the person resides in a rural area.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says, having met with a local representative from the Leonard Cheshire Disability charity, it is clear there is a need for policy change: