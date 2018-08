The British government says holidaymakers travelling to Europe after March next year could face higher bank card charges in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Guidance for that scenario also warns of the risk of delays at the border and urges pharmacists to stockpile medicines.

Brexit secretary Dominic Raab says he’s still working towards a deal – but has a responsibility to consider the alternative.

His opposite number in Labour – Sir Keir Starmer – says it’s just posturing: