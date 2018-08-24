Breaking: Jason Hanlon’s operation scheduled for Autumn

The Chief operations officer at Tallaght Hospital has confirmed that Jason Hanlon’s operation is to take place in the autumn.

The 26 year old from Dungloe needs major surgery to ease the acute pain he’s experiencing from scoliosis but his operation had been put back indefinitely.

Earlier this summer his mother Elizabeth spoke of her fears that her son may not have the time to wait.

A major public campaign then ensued with the family receiving a letter yesterday of the latest developments.

An emotional Elizabeth Hanlon spoke to Highland Radio News this morning: