It’s a busy night in the second round of the FAI Cup, with seven games down for decision.

Among them, Champions Cork City host non-league Maynooth University while Derry City and St Pats meet in the only all Premier Division clash.

The tie is also a repeat of the 2014 final, which was won by Pats.

Derry’s Aaron McEneff is looking to put last weekend’s defeat at Waterford behind them and get a cup run going…