Vulnerable Donegal post offices urged make their case

There could be renewed hope for some planned post office closures in Donegal after one was saved in North Sligo.

Despite the postmaster at Cliffoney post office due to retire, An Post has confirmed that they will offer a new contract and a new postmaster or postmistress can take it over.

13 post offices in Donegal have been earmarked to close with Churchill post office shutting its doors just shy of two weeks ago.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is urging post offices in the county close to the protocol to make a case: