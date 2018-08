Jason Smyth has claimed Ireland’s 7th medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

The Derry sprinter claimed his second gold of the games in the T13 100 metre final.

Smyth ran the race in a new championship record time of 10.65 seconds to claim his 18th senior championship gold.

He won gold successfully defending his 200-metres T-13 title on Tuesday while also smashing his own championship record in 21-point-4-4 seconds.