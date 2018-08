If you were thinking of going along to the Open Championship at Royal Portrush in 2019 you’ve missed out, because all competition day tickets have sold out.

With just under a year to go to the Open, all four days of the major are sold.

There is still tickets left for the practice days in the earlier part of the week.

It’s the first time in the major’s history that it was sold as an all ticket event.

Around 200,000 spectators are expected to attend the 148th Open at Portstewart.