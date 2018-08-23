NI businesses told to contact Irish Government in event of no deal

A good Brexit deal is within sight, according to the UK’s Brexit Secretary.

The British government has issued advice to citizens and businesses on how to cope with a no-deal scenario.

Businesses in the North have been told to ask the Irish government for advice on trading across the border if the UK crashes out of the EU.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab tried to address some of the potential issues:

Meanwhile, there needs to be more detail from the British government on how a hard border with Northern Ireland will be avoided.

That’s according to Sinn Féin with the party saying today’s Brexit documents from Westminster are lacking in detail on the issue of the border.

Sinn Féin’s Brexit Spokesperson David Cullinane says there needs to be concrete proposals soon: