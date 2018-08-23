Man arrested in Donegal after high-speed chase appears in court

The trial of a man accused of planting a bomb under the car of an off-duty policeman has heard about a high-speed chase involving armed police and Gardai in Donegal.

Sean McVeigh, 37, of Victoria Street, Lurgan, was detained in Donegal shortly after the device was planted in Derry in June 2015.

He was not arrested by the PSNI until nearly a year later.

He denies attempting to murder police and possessing explosives.

Yesterday, Belfast Crown Court heard that Gardai in Letterkenny were initially asked for assistance by the PSNI in Derry, concerning two cars which failed to stop at a police checkpoint and were thought to be en route to Bridgend.

It was also suspected they may have had something to do with the planting of the bomb.

According to the BBC, the court heard it was a two-man patrol from an armed unit, while driving towards Lifford, which first spotted one of the suspect cars, a black Volkswagen Passat, on the outskirts of Killygordon.

They immediately gave chase.

Eventually Gardai managed to block the Passat as it sped towards Ballybofey.

Once the car was stopped, the Garda said that he and his sergeant “took necessary action” and having drawn his “official issue pistol” told those in the car, they were armed Gardai.

They maintained there had been no “long search of the vehicle” and that while they may have looked inside, they had not entered it, although it would have been possible for other Gardai to enter the car without their knowledge.

The non-jury trial continues today.