Kevin McHugh on Harps going to Dundalk in the cup

It’s a change of competition for Finn Harps on Friday night as they take on Premier Division leaders Dundalk in the second round of the FAI Senior Cup at Oriel Park.

With Harps chasing promotion and three league games left, Ollie Horgan would probably have preferred the Frist Division games to continue as the Ballybofey side have been unbeaten since the return from the break.

Sam Toal is suspended for the match while Ciaran Coll and Mark Coyle are doubts having picked up knocks last week.

Inishowen man Georgie Kelly left UCD during the summer and joined Dundalk. Kelly bagged a hat trick against Harps in their game earlier in the campaign.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to Dundalk against Harps with former Harps man Kevin McHugh…