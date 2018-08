Four north west players featured in the Republic of Ireland’s International Amateur friendly win over Northern Ireland on Wednesday night at the Showgrounds in Newry.

Cockhill Celtic duo Peter Doherty and Jimmy Bradley played the second half in the 2-0 victory. Their club mate Benny McLaughlin and Glengad United’s Matthew Byrne also came from the bench to get some game time in the second half.

Kevin O’Connell from Rockmount and Mark Hogan of Avondale scored the goals.