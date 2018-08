At the World Youth Boxing Championships in Hungary, Newtownstewart’s Jude Gallagher has progressed to the Light-Flyweight quarter finals.

The Irish captain went through today beating China’s Renuex Zhao on a unanimous decision in their last sixteen bout.

Gallagher, from the Two Castles and a European bronze medallist from earlier in the year will be back in action again on Saturday when he will take on a Brazilian fighter.