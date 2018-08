The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme this focus is on Ladies Football and Donegal’s All- Ireland SFC semi-final with Cork on Saturday at Dr Hyde Park.

Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal players Maureen O’ Donnell and Nadine Doherty and Donegal Ladies board chairman Seamus Herron.