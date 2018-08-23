Falcarragh man speaks out after home destroyed by fire

The owner of a house in Falcarragh which was destroyed in a fire earlier this week is calling for an urgent response from the relevant authorities.

On Monday, John Fitzgearld rang the emergency services after the fuse box in his house went on fire.

Despite living close to Falcarragh fire station, it emerged that the station was unmanned and so appliances from Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny had to tend to the fire instead.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, Mr. Fitzgearlad stressed that this was not the fault of the local fire crew: