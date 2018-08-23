Donegal couple refused mortgage due to online betting account

A Donegal County Councillor is warning people that betting through their bank accounts could hamper their chances of obtaining a mortgage.

It’s been reported that anyone who has put any type of bet on through their account over their previous two years could be classed as a regular gambler and therefore refused their mortgage.

This can include small bets such as the lotto, football bets, and horses.

Local Architect and Cllr Paul Canning says he knows of one couple affected and is urging caution to those who may be thinking about buying a home: