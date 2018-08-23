Broad welcome for upgraded works to South Donegal water supply

There’s been a broad welcome to plans for upgrade works to some the South Donegal water supply.

Communities in Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Rossnowlagh are all set to benefit from the works which include replacing ageing water mains, eliminating leaks and reducing the risk of contamination.

The work is expected to start in September and will take around 14 months to complete.

Cathaorileach of the Donegal Municipal District Cllr Michael Naughton says once complete, the work will make a huge difference :