Work ongoing to end flooding problem outside West Donegal school

Work is underway to end a flooding problem outside a school at Lunniagh, Derrybeg.

Local Councillor Michael Cholm Mac Gilla Easbuig says for a number of years, pupils and staff have had difficulty getting into and out of the school because of surface water gathering on the road outside.

Now, just over €80,000 is being spent on a project to ease the flooding, with work set to be fnished when school resumes at the end of the month.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says the focus will now move on to addressing issues of speed in the area: