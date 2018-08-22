Questions asked after delay in attending Donegal house fire

A Donegal County Councillor is demanding answers amid reports that fire crews were delayed responding to an emergency call out involving a house fire in Falcarragh this week.

It’s understood that no fire crew from the nearby fire station was available at the time, resulting in fire personnel from Gaoth Dobhair and Letterkenny tending to the scene instead.

It’s claimed that the property sustained significant damage owing to the delay.

Local Cllr John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh serious questions need to be asked: