Over 2300 LUH patients wait over 18 months over treatment

It’s been revealed that 2351 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital have been waiting over a year and a half for outpatient treatment at the hospital.

The figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund for July, show that the number of people waiting in excess of 18 months to see a consultant have increased every month since the start of 2018, up 25% since January.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says these latest figures are a wake-up call for Government as the ever deepening health care crisis continues: