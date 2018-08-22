Meeting scheduled with North’s Permanent Secretary in bid to end school crisis

Public representatives and principals from schools across West Tyrone are meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Education this week to lobby for more investment.

It was revealed earlier this month that 1,430 teaching and support staff received redundancies across the North over the past 3 years due to financial pressures caused by the continued deadlock at Stormont.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says action needs to be taken by the Department of Education before the crisis escalates further: