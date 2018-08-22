Irish Water announces wastewater treatment project plans for Donegal

Irish Water has announced that it is currently progressing the detailed design and planning of wastewater infrastructure for the towns of Rathmullan, Milford and Ramelton in Co Donegal.

The utility says the project will take approximately 3 to 4 years with works due to commence this year.

Irish water says the project will ensure an adequate treatment of wastewater in Rathmullan, Milford and Ramelton.

At present the towns of Rathmullan and Ramelton have no wastewater treatment while Milford has a substandard wastewater treatment with untreated or partially treated wastewater being discharged into the environment at the three towns.

It is envisaged that planning, design and construction of the wastewater treatment project will take approximately 3 to 4 years beginning from 2018 to 2021.

The utility says, third party surveys and landowner engagement have commenced and once there is sufficient data and the optimum solution for the area is confirmed, a public information event will be held.

It’s expected the planning application will be submitted to the Local Authority in 2019.