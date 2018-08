Gaoth Dobhair are closing in on the Donegal All County League Division One title after picking up their 13th win of the campaign on Tuesday night at Glenswilly.

They eased to a 2-15 to 0-12 victory as Odhran MacNiallais scored 1-8.

With two games remaining and a three point advantage over St Eunan’s, it means a single point will be required to secure the title.

Eamon McGee scored Gaoth Dobhair’s other goal while Michael Murphy hit 0-8 for the home side.