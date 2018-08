The funeral of the young man who died in a tragic crash in Donegal at the weekend is taking place in Fermanagh later today.

Conall McAleer and young mum Shiva Devine were both killed after the car they were traveling in, hit a wall in Bundoran in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Conall will be laid to rest at Edenclaw Cemetery following requiem mass at Saint Joseph’s Church at Ederney, at 12 midday today.