Curtis on the mark again for Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis was on the scoresheet for Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The former Derry City player stepped up with a late winner in their 2-1 victory away to Bristol Rovers in the English League One tie.

Curtis, who scored winner on 87 minutes, has played a key role with the club since joining in the summer.

It’s a third goal at the start of the campaign for him and a fourth successive league victory for the club, who have had their best start to a season for 28 years.

Curtis had earlier give away a penalty when he handled the ball for a corner.

He told the club website: “I jumped up to head it away and the ball’s just come off my hand, but it was a great way to respond to that.

“After the goal I didn’t really care about the penalty. It didn’t matter who scored the winner, but I’m just lucky it fell for me.

“My head went then and I lost the plot a bit as I went over to celebrate with our fans.”

“I was scared that the defender was going to get back and clear the ball away, but it just about went over the line.

“My head went then and I lost the plot a bit as I went over to celebrate with our fans. It was outstanding.

“If somebody had told me what I’d do after a few games here, then I wouldn’t really have believed them.

“But I said when I first signed that I was here to score goals and provide assists – and that’s what I’m doing.”