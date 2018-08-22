Council urged to provide financial support to Letterkenny Reunion

While the future of the Letterkenny Reunion is secure, there are calls on Donegal County Council to provide financial support to it.

The popular event, which has just concluded, has had no major sponsor since the abolition of the Town Council some years ago.

Some local businesses make contributions but Committee Members are said to be struggling to identify new funding streams.

Chairperson Dessie Kelly says the local authority is found wanting when it comes to supporting the event.

He’s also calling on more people living in Letterkenny to attend the event in the years ahead: