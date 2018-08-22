Colm Cavanagh named August Player of the Month

Colm Cavanagh has been named the Pwc GAA/GPA Player of the Month for August.

The towering Moy man was picked as the football winner for his role in securing an All-Ireland final place for his county following their semi-final win over Monaghan.

His performances in the championship this season has helped Tyrone turn around a disappointing Ulster campaign into contenders for Sam Maguire at the start of next month.

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane has been awarded the Hurling Player of the Month for August capping off a fine few days for the forward following on from Limerick’s All-Ireland final win against Galway.

He was recognised for his brilliant performance against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final where he contributed thirteen points in total.