Calls for ‘fair break’ for rural pubs

Publicans are claiming heavy excise taxes on alcohol are partly responsible for closing nearly 15 hundred pubs around the country in a little over a decade.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland says hundreds of jobs have been lost due to a 17 per cent drop in the number of pub businesses since 2005.

DIGI says the drinks industry is a major regional employer with Donegal hospitality and drinks businesses enabling 7,443 jobs and generating €168 million in revenue for local tourism economy

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says rural pubs in particular need a fair break from Government: