A West Donegal Councillor says he has asked Udaras na Gaeltachta’s Chief Executive to intervene in the dispute at RAP in Gweedore, but was told such a move would not be appropriate.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig is stressing he believes Udaras should be urging management at RAP to talk with the trade union SIPTU in the interest of the workers, in line with the recommendations of the Labour Court…………