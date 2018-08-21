Police seek information on DL registered car’s movements in Bogside

Police in Derry are appealing for information in tracing the driver and occupants of a Donegal registered silver VW Golf.

The car is reported to have been driven erratically and dangerously in the Westland Street and Cable Street areas of the Bogside yesterday morning between 5:50am and 06:10am.

At 6:35am its believed the vehicle struck and damaged a parked car in the area.

Police in Derry are appealing to anyone who may have seen a silver Volkswagen Golf with a partial registration of 06 DL with a smashed rear window and a number of males on board in the Bogside area in recent times to come forward.

The car was reported to have been seen driving erratically and dangerously in the area yesterday morning before causing damage to a parked vehicle.

The car has since been recovered and is being forensically examined in a bid to identify the suspects.

Its believed two men were located close to the car, but Police say they need help in linking them to the vehicle.

1 of the men wanted on suspicion of serious and violent public order offences from the recent disorder was arrested.

Police say a small number of criminals are holding the community to ransom with their continued anti-social behaviour and until the community stand up to them more damage will be done.