The number of managers within the HSE is almost double the amount six years ago, at a time when frontline staffing numbers is at an all time low.

Figures obtained by Fianna Fail show that there are 1,329 managers at Grade VIII and above currently employed by the HSE, an increase of 585 since 2012.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while managerial roles are an integral part of the health service, staff is needed on the ground to tackle the health care crisis: