No ambiguity about how allegations are handled in Raphoe Diocese – Bishop

The Bishop of Raphoe has said there is absolute clarity in the Diocese as to how allegations of abuse are dealt with, and any allegations are reported to the gardai immediately.

Bishop Alan Mc Guckian was speaking ahead of the Papal Visit at the weekend. In particular, he welcomed the document published by Pope Francis yesterday in the Vatican yesterday.

A number of commentators and abuse survivors have said the document does not go far enough, but Bishop Mc Guckian told Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show that he believes the pope will act on the commitments made in the letter……………….