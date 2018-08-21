Majority of planned Letterkenny works could take place at night

Irish Water says that it’s currently examining options for completing the majority of planned works in Letterkenny at night.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council are carrying out upgrade works to the existing sewer network on the High Road in the town.

In order to carry out these works Cleantech Group have applied for and received permission for the closure of a section of High Road (from intersection with Port Road to the junction at Newline Road).

The road closure period extends from 7:00am on Monday 3rd September until 3:00pm Friday 27th September.

Following liaison with the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, Irish Water in conjunction with Donegal County Council and Cleantech Group are examining options for completing the majority of the works on this section of High Road as nightworks, to ease disruption in the area.

This means that the road will be closed to traffic at nighttime only. However, depending on conditions encountered on site there may still be a need for some works on this section of road to be completed during daylight hours.

Irish Water and Cleantech Group will continue to keep the public informed of progress on these works and on any changes to the proposed schedule.