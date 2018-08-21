Luxury ship makes surprise return to Killybegs

The MS Queen Elizabeth is making a surprise return to Killybegs this morning.

The luxury liner docked for the first time ever in Killybegs on 20 July 2018 to a great welcome from all and the many people who made their way to see the largest cruise ship the Killybegs port has ever seen.

The ship was to have visited Stornoway in the Hebredies today, but in a last minute itinerary change, came to Killybegs instead.

View from Queen Elizabeth’s Bridge Webcam this morning

Queen Elizabeth’s position as registered this morning on www.marinetraffic.com.

In a statement welcoming the ship’s return, Donegal County Council says “Passengers and crew received a warm Donegal welcome on their first visit and the team from Killybegs Information Centre, Sinbad Marine, Donegal County Council Tourism Unit and other representatives were on hand with lots of great information about the area and details of local tours such as the popular ‘Hidden Gems’ tour. There is no doubt they will receive the same great welcome on their return visit.

The MS Queen Elizabeth is the larger sister ship of the Queen Victoria, who visited Killybegs for the first time in May. She is just one of the many cruise ships stopping off in Killybegs this year, which generates excellent economic opportunities for businesses in Donegal. Some of the passengers spent their time in Killybegs while others took bus trips to Donegal Town, Sliabh Liag, Glencolmcille and surrounding areas.

The new 300m pier was just perfect to accommodate the 92,000 tonne ship, which at 294m is twice as long as Croke Park. The Queen Elizabeth is the youngest of Cunard’s three ships. She has sailed around the world since her launch in 2010. Returning to Killybegs for a second visit is a significantly positive indication that cruise tourism continues to grow and there will is great potential to maximise this tourism opportunity in County Donegal”.