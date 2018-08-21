Gold for Jason Smyth in Berlin

Jason Smyth clocked up a 17th Para-athletics title with another record breaking performance at the European Championships in Berlin on Tuesday night.

The Derry sprinter won gold successfully defending his 200-metres T-13 title and smashing his own championship record in 21-point-4-4 seconds.

Smyth is unbeaten in Para competition in 13 years.

His gold medal was one of three won on the night, Lithuanian-born Greta Streimikyte won the 1500-metres and Cork’s Orla Barry’s threw for gold in the F-57 discus.