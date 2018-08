People from Donegal travelling to see Pope Francis in Knock are being warned to leave over double the time for their journey.

It’s been confirmed that the Pope is due to arrive at the Knock Shrine shortly after 10am on Sunday morning.

More than 45,000 people are expected to line the streets with the overall time of the visit said to last around 80 minutes.

Speaking to Highland Radio News Superintendent at Clairemorris Garda Station Tom Calvey gave this advice: