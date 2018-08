A third tax band has been suggested as a way to make money from high earners.

Revenue Commissioners want to introduce a new 43% rate for anyone earning over €80,000 a year.

They say it could raise more than 430 million for the Exchequer.

Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is in favour of the move but says the higher rate should only apply to those on over 100,000: