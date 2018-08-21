Campaign targetting sale & supply of illegal drugs launched

A campaign aimed at targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs has been launched across Derry and Strabane.

The ‘Silent Guardian’ initiative is supported by Crimestoppers and the Policing and Community Safety Partnership, it’s encouraging people to speak up if they suspect any illicit selling or supplying of drugs.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter says; speaking to any drug addiction support worker and you will be left in no doubt of the effects addiction has and lurking in the background are criminals whose only priority is to make as much profit as possible.

He says it is these people that need to be apprehended.

The ‘Silent Guardian’ campaign, Inspector Hunter says may be the final piece of data that enables officers conclude an investigation or it could be new information that may lead to a new enquiry.

Noisy parties, callers at unusual hours and windows that are always covered can be an indication of suspicious activity

Information that can assist police in tackling the issue across Derry and Strabane is; descriptions of people involved, make, model and registration of vehicles, details of properties they operate out of and time of day in which people come and go.